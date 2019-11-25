Will be campaigning in Jharkhand, looking forward to be among people of 'great' state: PM Modi

International Development News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter and wrote that he will be campaigning in poll-bound Jharkhand and added that he is looking forward to being among the people of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter and wrote that he will be campaigning in poll-bound Jharkhand and added that he is looking forward to being among the people of the state. "Will be campaigning in Jharkhand today. Looking forward to being among the people of this great state. Today's rallies will take place in Daltonganj and Gumla," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who is seeking a second term earlier tweeted: "In 2014, you gave immense love to Modi ji. In 2019, you gave immense affection and blessings to Modi ji. Modi ji worked day and night for the development of Jharkhand. Modi ji is coming to the holy land of Palamu. When Modi ji is with Jharkhand then why think about someone else." Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from November 30. The first phase of polling will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20.

The Congress has forged an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state to take on the BJP. In 2014, the BJP, which won 43 seats, formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU), which had won five seats, under the leadership of Raghubar Das. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

