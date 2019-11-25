Three 'missing' NCP MLAs return to Mumbai

Three NCP MLAs, who were 'missing' since Saturday after attending the swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, returned to Mumbai on Monday. "The three MLAs - Daulat Daroda (from Shahapur seat), Nitin Pawar (Kalwan) and Narhari Zirwal (Dindori) - have come back," an NCP leader said.

After returning, Nitin Pawar said he supports the Sharad Pawar-led party and revealed that they were taken to Delhi. "We were taken to New Delhi, but soon we realized what has happened. We contacted our senior leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Jayant Patil and informed them that we are with them," he told reporters here.

NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Sunday claimed that the three MLAs were flown to Delhi in a chartered plane by the BJP on Saturday after they attended Ajit Pawar's swearing-in. The three MLAs have stated that they are with the party, Malik added.

The NCP won 54 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held last month.

