International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP hits out at TMC over attack on bypoll candidate in Bengal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:14 IST
BJP hits out at TMC over attack on bypoll candidate in Bengal

Hitting out at the TMC for an alleged attack on one of its Assembly bypoll candidates in West Bengal, the BJP on Monday said it showed the jitteriness of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was resorting to violence. Alleging that Trinamool Congress (TMC) "goons" were behind the attack on its Karimpur candidate, Jay Prakash Majumdar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said "democracy is being murdered" in the state and the Election Commission (EC) should take cognisance of the incident.

"The manner in which TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is resorting to political violence to win the bypolls shows her jitteriness and the EC should take cognisance of it," BJP's national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao told reporters here. Majumdar was allegedly beaten up by TMC activists at the Phipulkhola area of Nadia district as he was about to enter a polling booth on Monday.

Describing the attack on the BJP leader as "cruelty of the worst kind", Rao said it exemplified the lawlessness in West Bengal and urged the EC to order immediate arrest of the TMC "goons" responsible for it. Television footage showed Majumdar being beaten up and kicked by some people.

Holding TMC "goons" responsible for the attack on him, Majumdar said, the wounds would heal but the incident was a "clear" sign of the "end of democracy" in West Bengal. The BJP leader alleged that the TMC activists were false voters, who had assembled in the area with the intention of rigging the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

A place on Earth with no life?

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Thieves grab priceless jewels in German museum heist

Thieves smashed display cases and grabbed priceless jewels from an eastern German museum in the early hours of Monday in a lightning raid on one of Europes greatest collections of treasures, police said. They forced their way into Dresdens ...

France pledges millions to stop deadly domestic violence

The French government is pledging to seize firearms from abusive spouses and better train police as part of a package of measures, worth millions of euros, to reduce the number of women killed by their partners. Prime Minister Edouard Phili...

UPDATE 1-European police attack Islamic State's online presence

European police agencies have knocked out several internet servers used by Islamic State in a significant blow to the armed groups ability to spread propaganda online, the Europol police agency said on Monday. The move shut down a large num...

Hyderabad Police nabbed drug peddler, seized 4 kg opium drug

A Rajasthan resident drug peddler was arrested with over four-kilogram opium in Old Bowenpally area here on Monday, police said. Gangaram Bishnoi, a resident of Rajasthans Jaloor district, was on his way to deliver the drug to his customers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019