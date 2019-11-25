International Development News
Tripura CM calls on PM Modi in Delhi

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on his birthday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 21:00 IST
Tripura CM calls on PM Modi in Delhi
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on his birthday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi had extended his greeting to Deb on his birthday and lauded him for his work in Tripura.

"Greetings to Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb on his birthday. He is assiduously working towards the progress of Tripura. May he lead a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted. Deb also thanked the PM and said that the latter's appreciation will further motivate him to work harder.

"PM Narendra Modi Ji thank you very much for your warm wishes and appreciation, which will further motivate me to work harder. With your support and blessings we are committed to transform Tripura into a Model State," he tweeted. In March 2018, Deb was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tripura. He took the mantle after the BJP- Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) coalition defeated the Communist Party of India with a two-thirds majority in the Tripura legislative assembly elections. BJP had won 35 of the 59 seats that went to polls in Tripura, ousting the CPI(M) which won only in 17 assembly constituencies.

Besides the Prime Minister, Deb also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

