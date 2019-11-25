New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. DEL71 UP-SUNNI MEETING Sunni Waqf Board meets Tuesday, discussion on whether to file Ayodhya review plea Lucknow: The Sunni Central Waqf Board will meet here on Tuesday to discuss the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, amid reports that its members are divided on whether to file a review petition against the judgment.

DES48 UP-CONGRESS-EXPULSION 'External elements' behind our expulsion, say UP Cong leaders Lucknow: Expelled senior UP Congress leaders on Monday termed the party action against them "unfortunate" and blamed "external elements" for their expulsion. DES8 UP-CHINMAYANAND-STUDENT Woman who accused Chinmayanand of rape taken to Bareilly for LLM exam Shahjahanpur (UP): The 23-year-old law student, who has accused BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape, was taken to Bareilly on Monday for her first-semester back paper amid a tight security.

DES34 UP-BUS-LD ACCIDENT 9 killed, 15 injured as bus collides with truck in UP's Banda Banda/Lucknow: Nine people were killed while 15 more were injured in a collision between a UP Roadways bus and a truck in the Tindwari police station area here on Monday afternoon, police said. DES44 UP-AGRA-CM Anti-nt'l forces raising head post-Art 370 abrogation, Ayodhya tangle resolution: CM to youths Agra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday exhorted youths to fight against forces trying to “destabilise India” following the nullification of Article of 370 and resolution of the Ayodhya dispute.

DES16 UP-AYODHYA- MAHANT RSS chief should head Ram Temple trust: Ayodhya mahant Bhadohi (UP): The mahant of Tapaswiji ki Chhawani in Ayodhya Paramhansji Maharaj on Monday said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should head the trust to be set up for the construction of Ram temple. DES64 PB-MURDER-MINISTER Akali leader's murder: Punjab minister refutes allegations Chandigarh: Under fire from the opposition SAD over the murder of an Akali leader in Gurdaspur, Punjab Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday rejected the allegations that the Punjab Police was "trying to save" the accused at his "behest".

DES60 HR-MLAS Four independent MLAs supporting BJP-JJP govt get plum positions Chandigarh: Four among seven independent MLAs supporting the BJP-JJP government in Haryana were on Monday given plum positions in various boards and corporations. DES6 JK-SITUATION Shops in Srinagar open in morning hours, movement of public transport increases Srinagar: Most of the shops in Srinagar opened for a few hours on Monday and the movement of public transport also increased, officials said. DES61 UKD-LD BYPOLL Uttarakhand: Over 47 per cent voter turnout in Pithoragarh bypoll Dehradun/Pithoragarh: Over 47 per cent of the electorate cast their vote in the Pithoragarh assembly bypoll on Monday.

DES37 RJ-GEHLOT-ELECTORAL BONDS Centre must come clean on electoral bonds issue: Gehlot Jaipur: Taking a dig at the Central government on the controversial issue of electoral bonds, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused the BJP of ensuring that it received most funding which cut off donations to other parties. DES24 RJ-PILOT People are unhappy with the atmosphere in the country: Pilot Sikar: Targeting the BJP over the political developments in Maharashtra, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president Sachin Pilot on Monday said people were unhappy with the kind of atmosphere being created in the country..

