International Development News
Development News Edition

95 pc of rural India having toilet access a 'propaganda spin' of Centre: CPI(M)

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 21:25 IST
95 pc of rural India having toilet access a 'propaganda spin' of Centre: CPI(M)

With the latest National Statistical Office survey showing only 71 per cent of rural households having access to toilets, the CPI(M) on Monday hit out at the Centre dubbing its claim of 95 per cent of rural India's reach to the basic amenity as a "propaganda spin". "Yet another propaganda spin of Modi government debunked. The latest NSO survey shows that as against the claim of 95 per cent toilet access in rural India, only 71 per cent had (it). The definition of such access is also dubious. Major BJP-ruled states showed large gaps," tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The Left leader also alleged that the government is reducing the state governments to the status of "seeking alms" from the Centre. "This attack on fiscal federalism must be rebuffed... The non-BJP state governments must rise in unison to protest and resist," he tweeted.

PTI ASG RDM RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh, VPA's Chief of the General Staff hold talks on India, Vietnam defence cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held talks with Vietnams Chief of the General Staff General Phan Van Giang related to defence cooperation between New Delhi and Hanoi. A high-ranking military delegation of the Vietnam Peoples Army V...

Violence against peacekeepers unacceptable: UN Mission in South Sudan

Community leaders issued an apology on Monday after rioting on 21 November by drunken youth within a UN Protection of Civilians site run by UNMISS in South Sudan, left two dead and eight UN personnel injured, including five police officers....

U.S. lawmakers weigh bans on trans youth treatments

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Nov 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - U.S. legislators would do better relying on medical evidence, not opinion, as they consider a spate of new proposals that would ban transgender children from treatments such as pu...

US calls back ambassador from S Sudan

The United States, a key supporter of South Sudan, said it was calling back its ambassador for consultations as it shows frustration with duelling leaders failure to form a government. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter that he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019