International Development News
Development News Edition

Baghel vows to fulfil promises made to farmers; slams Centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 23:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 23:11 IST
Baghel vows to fulfil promises made to farmers; slams Centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress government is committed to fulfil all promises made to Chhattisgarh farmers, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Monday in the assembly as he lashed at the Centre for not procuring paddy at the rate determined by the state. The winter session of the assembly began on a stormy note over the issue of paddy procurement.

The House witnessed uproarious scenes on the first day of the session with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi) and the Bahujan Samaj Party demanding immediate discussion on the issue by moving an adjournment Motion. Speaker Charandas Mahant later took up the issue for discussion.

Replying to the discussion on the adjournment motion, Baghel said the state government is committed to fulfil all pre-poll promises made to farmers. Despite repeated requests, the Centre was not ready to cooperate with the government for procuring paddy at the rate of Rs 2,500 per quintal from Chhattisgarh farmers, he said.

Besides, the Centre was also not willing to but rice of the state for the central pool, the chief minister said. We bowed down to satisfy the ego of the Centre and decided to purchase paddy at the rate fixed by the central government from December 1," he said.

Baghel, however, asserted his government is committed to provide Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy to farmers. The Centre has fixed support price at Rs 1,815 per quintal for common grade paddy and Rs 1,835 for grade A paddy.

But we are going to constitute a cabinet sub-committee for analysing how to pay the difference in amount (to make it Rs 2,500 a quintal) to farmers through other resources," he said. This panel, which will include ministers of forest, agriculture, cooperative and higher education, will study how the balance amount (the gap between the state and Centre's rates) could be paid to farmers, he said.

The chief minister asserted the state government will not allow any injustice against farmers. Earlier, taking part in the discussion, Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik of the BJP accused the Congress government of ignoring farmers.

Over 60 per cent of the paddy has been harvested but despite a good crop, the financial condition of farmers remains dismal due to delay in procurement, he said. Now farmers are compelled to sell their produce to middlemen at throwaway prices, the BJP leader said.

The Congress was elected to power after making promise of purchasing paddy at the rate of Rs 2,500 per quintal, but it was now backtracking from its assurance, Kaushik said. Farmers are bearing the brunt of "wrong" policies of the state government, he alleged.

Baghel took over as chief minister in December 2018 after the Congress won the assembly polls with a thumping majority, ending 15-year rule of the BJP..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Bruins' Bergeron to sit out vs. Canadiens, Senators

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron will not travel with the team for a two-game road trip that begins with Tuesdays contest against the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters on Monday that Bergeron is dealing with a lowe...

Eight killed in buss, truck accident in Pak

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a bus and a truck collided head on in Northwest Pakistan on Monday. The accident occurred in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the bus carrying pa...

Eagles Wentz, Johnson expected to practice this week

The right-hand injury Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz sustained Sunday in Philadelphias loss to the Seattle Seahawks isnt serious, and he isnt expected to miss practice time this week, coach Doug Pederson said Monday morning. Wentz was diag...

SPECIAL REPORT-‘Time to take out our swords': Inside Iran’s plot to attack Saudi Arabia

Four months before a swarm of drones and missiles crippled the worlds biggest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia, Iranian security officials gathered at a heavily fortified compound in Tehran. The group included the top echelons of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019