International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Netanyahu not obliged to step aside after indictment - attorney general

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 00:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 00:53 IST
UPDATE 1-Netanyahu not obliged to step aside after indictment - attorney general
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not have to step aside after being indicted for alleged corruption, the country's attorney general ruled on Monday, a reprieve for the conservative leader as he fights for his political survival.

The bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges filed against Netanyahu on Thursday - the first criminal indictment of a sitting Israeli premier - prompted calls for his departure from the centre-left opposition and a watchdog group, as well as stirring up leadership challenges from within his Likud party. Israeli law does not require Netanyahu to step down at this stage. He denies wrongdoing and has vowed to stay in power - even though his position is already in doubt after he and rival Benny Gantz failed to get a majority in two elections this year.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on Monday convened his senior staff to discuss if Netanyahu should be declared temporarily unfit for office, a status that would require he resign or take a leave of absence, the Justice Ministry said. Citing, among other considerations, the fact the Netanyahu heads a caretaker government, Mandelblit found that "the issue of temporary unfitness for office should be left in the public-political realm (as) there is no place for an attorney general's decision at this time," the ministry said in a statement.

Israeli commentators interpreted "public-political realm" as a reference to party or national elections, as well as potential petitions to the Supreme Court to order Netanyahu to step aside. One such petition, by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, was filed with the court and dismissed on Sunday.

After both Netanyahu and Gantz failed to form a coalition government, Israel is in a three-week period during which lawmakers can choose a new candidate from their ranks to form a government. Whether Netanyahu qualifies may come down to him holding onto the leadership of Likud.

A challenger within the party, Gideon Saar, said on Sunday that, at his behest, Likud would hold a leadership election. He voiced hope it would take place within the three-week period allotted to find a new nominee within. A Likud spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A poll of Likud supporters aired on Israel's Channel 13 TV found that 53 percent would re-elect Netanyahu as party head against 40 percent for Saar. Senior Likud members serving as cabinet ministers have largely rallied behind Netanyahu.

He said Likud was still in talks with Gantz's Blue and White party on forming a broad "national unity" coalition. Previous such talks had stalled amid disagreement, including over the order in which Netanyahu and Gantz might serve in top office as part of a proposed rotating premiership.

Gantz, however, accused Netanyahu of being a "unity refuser" - implying that there were no serious coalition talks under way. "Likud leaders: We were elected to take care of security, education and health, or Netanyahu's legal situation?" Gantz tweeted, in an apparent bid to bolster the internal party challenge to the prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Three die as heavy storms and flooding hit Greece

Three people died in torrential rain and thunderstorms that caused widespread flooding and disrupted transport in Greece on Monday, officials said.Two drowned when their moored sailing boat sank in the seaside town of Antirio, coastguard of...

WADA committee recommends four-year Olympics ban on Russian officials

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Monday its compliance review committee had recommended that Russian government officials be prohibited from attending or participating in any Olympic Games for four years over non-compliance with th...

Mariners acquire LHP Cortes from Yankees

The Seattle Mariners acquired left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. from the New York Yankees in exchange for international bonus pool money, the teams announced Monday. Cortes, who was designated for assignment last week, posted a 5-1 record with ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg back at court after hospital stay

Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was present for work on Monday, a day after being released from a hospital following her admission on Friday with chills and a fever, a spokeswoman said. Ginsburg, 86, will also attend ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019