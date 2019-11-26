International Development News
Development News Edition

Colombia protests enter fifth day, Duque meets with unions, business leaders

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bogota
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 00:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 00:54 IST
Colombia protests enter fifth day, Duque meets with unions, business leaders
Image Credit: Flickr

Protesters took to Colombia's streets on Monday for a fifth day of demonstrations over issues including economic reforms, police violence and corruption as President Ivan Duque was set to meet with unions and business leaders. The protests began with a 250,000-person march last week and have been marked by widespread neighborhood "cacerolazo" demonstrations - a traditional Latin American protest in which people bang pots and pans.

Protesters of all ages have declared themselves against rumored economic plans such as a cut to the minimum wage for young people that Duque denies supporting. They have also highlighted what they say is a lack of government action to stop the murder of hundreds of human rights activists. Duque has promised a "great national dialogue" focused on social issues and the fight against corruption to run through mid-March and invited citizens to submit proposals for how to improve Colombia. Duque's meeting on Monday was to be with business representatives as well as the unions which organized the original march.

Many protesters are also demanding the government fully implement a 2016 peace deal with Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, which Duque unsuccessfully tried to modify. Tactics used by riot police to disperse demonstrations, including the use of tear gas and sound grenades, have angered many, especially after 18-year-old protester Dilan Cruz was gravely injured on Saturday afternoon.

The protests have been largely peaceful, despite isolated looting in some areas and the institution of overnight curfews in Bogota and Cali. The government has said three people were killed following Thursday's protests in incidents the police said involved looting. More than 340 police officers have so far been injured.

Colombia's migration agency said early on Monday it had deported 59 Venezuelans who were "engaging in a series of activities that put public order and national security at risk." The agency said it respected the right to protest but refused to allow the actions of a few to affect security or generate xenophobia. There are some 1.4 million Venezuelans living in Colombia.

Duque's administration has been plagued by problems during his nearly 16 months in office, including a combative congress, low approval ratings and unsuccessful legislative efforts. The protests have coincided with demonstrations elsewhere in Latin America, from anti-austerity marches in Chile, inflamed tensions in Ecuador and Nicaragua and protests over a fraught election in Bolivia that led President Evo Morales to resign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Three die as heavy storms and flooding hit Greece

Three people died in torrential rain and thunderstorms that caused widespread flooding and disrupted transport in Greece on Monday, officials said.Two drowned when their moored sailing boat sank in the seaside town of Antirio, coastguard of...

WADA committee recommends four-year Olympics ban on Russian officials

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Monday its compliance review committee had recommended that Russian government officials be prohibited from attending or participating in any Olympic Games for four years over non-compliance with th...

Mariners acquire LHP Cortes from Yankees

The Seattle Mariners acquired left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. from the New York Yankees in exchange for international bonus pool money, the teams announced Monday. Cortes, who was designated for assignment last week, posted a 5-1 record with ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg back at court after hospital stay

Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was present for work on Monday, a day after being released from a hospital following her admission on Friday with chills and a fever, a spokeswoman said. Ginsburg, 86, will also attend ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019