International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong leader admits voter 'unhappiness', offers no concessions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 08:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 08:19 IST
Hong Kong leader admits voter 'unhappiness', offers no concessions
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hong Kong's deeply unpopular leader Carrie Lam acknowledged Tuesday that a weekend poll result revealed public dissatisfaction with her government, but she offered no new concessions to the city's pro-democracy movement. The district council elections on Sunday laid bare concern over "deficiencies in the government, including unhappiness with the time taken to deal with the current unstable environment and of course to end violence", Lam acknowledged at a weekly press briefing.

The city's chief executive pledged that her government would "seriously reflect" on the result of the community-level elections in which her pro-Beijing establishment took a severe drubbing, and would "improve governance". In a rout that stunned the semi-autonomous territory, candidates seeking to loosen control by China seized an overwhelming majority of the 452 elected seats in the city's 18 district councils, bodies that have historically been firmly in the grip of a Beijing-aligned establishment.

The result, the first vote to be held since protests engulfed the city, was a humiliating rebuke to Beijing and to Lam, who has dismissed calls for political reform and repeatedly suggested that a silent majority supported her administration. The poll outcome has re-energized calls by the pro-democracy camp for direct popular elections for the city's leadership and legislature and a probe into alleged police brutality against demonstrators.

But Lam sidestepped those calls, instead reiterating an earlier pledge to open a dialogue among all parties in the territory, a proposal that opponents have dismissed as too little, too late. "What we need to do now is (open) community dialogue and invite social leaders to help us analyze the causes of the disturbances and Hong Kong's deep-seated social problems, and to come up with solutions," Lam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Predators edge Blues in shootout

Daniel Carr scored the decisive shootout goal as the Nashville Predators edged visiting St. Louis 3-2 on Monday night, beating the Blues for the second time in three games. The Predators defeated the Blues 4-2 on Saturday night to snap thei...

UPDATE 4-CEO of Australia's Westpac exits over money laundering scandal

The chief executive of Australias Westpac Banking Corp stepped down on Tuesday over a money laundering scandal involving child exploitation, just a day after he told staff it was not a major issue and that he intended to stay on.The swift t...

Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur in J&K, Himachal Pradesh: IMD

Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance as a trough, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday November 26 and 27, accordin...

Griezmann struggles symptomatic of a Barcelona lacking creativity

Barcelona fielded their fabulous four against Leganes on Saturday for the first time this season but it was only after Antoine Griezmann went off that his replacement scored the winner. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Griezma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019