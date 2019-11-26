International Development News
Development News Edition

Taiwan presidential challenger's wife skips Singapore after being told no campaigning

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 14:28 IST
Taiwan presidential challenger's wife skips Singapore after being told no campaigning
Representative image Image Credit: Freepik

The wife of Taiwan's main opposition candidate in a presidential election has canceled a campaigning trip to Singapore after the government said it did not permit "foreign political activities". Singapore, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory and simply a province with no right to foreign relations.

But Singapore does have close informal ties with Taiwan, including militarily, and was the site in 2015 for a landmark meeting between China's President Xi Jinping and Taiwan's then-president, Ma Ying-jeou. Lee Chia-fen, the wife of Han Kuo-yu from Taiwan's Kuomintang party, which favors close ties with China, had been due in Singapore this week to stump for support for her husband from Taiwanese electors in the island state. Media in Singapore estimate there are around 50,000 Taiwanese living there.

The Kuomintang said on Tuesday that her trip had been called off altogether, having already said on Monday that it had canceled what would have been a rare high-profile overseas election event after Singapore's government had expressed concern about security. Singapore's Foreign Ministry, responding to what it called questions "regarding reports on the cancellation of a visit to Singapore by the spouse of a politician from Taiwan", said foreign political activities were not allowed.

"The government does not permit the conduct of foreign political activities, including campaigning and fundraising, in Singapore. We have consistently maintained the same policy for all parties," it said in a statement. "We expect all residents and visitors to respect and abide by our laws."

However, other countries in the region that also have large Taiwanese business communities have welcomed Lee, including Cambodia, a close Chinese ally that does not even permit Taiwan to have a representative office there. Lee has also been to Vietnam and Japan to drum up support and is now in Malaysia. Her husband is far behind in opinion polls.

The Kuomintang, which used to rule China until it was forced to flee to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists, says it wants to improve relations with Beijing. Han this month called for a return to a consensus with Beijing that there is only one China but rejected China's formula for Hong Kong-style "one nation, two systems" unification.

China has also previously allowed the Kuomintang to conduct low-key campaigning amongst the large Taiwanese business community in China, hoping they will go home to vote and usher in a government more well disposed toward Beijing. China is deeply suspicious of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and her ruling Democratic Progressive Party, fearing it wishes to push for the island's formal independence, crossing a red line for Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia arrests dozens of Chinese over online scam

Dozens of Chinese nationals have been arrested in Indonesia over an online scam that bilked victims out of millions of dollars, authorities said Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off from their Chinese counterparts, Indonesian police said they condu...

Ten years on, India's biometric ID excludes homeless, transgender people

Ten years after it was introduced, Indias national digital identity system is becoming ubiquitous in the country, even as large numbers of homeless and transgender people are excluded and many denied essential services, a study showed.More ...

We realised we don't have the numbers and we don't want to indulge in horse trading: Fadnavis.

We realised we dont have the numbers and we dont want to indulge in horse trading Fadnavis....

We don't have majority after Ajit Pawar's resignation

We dont have majority after Ajit Pawars resignationas Dy CM Fadnavis....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019