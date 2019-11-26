Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Tuesday he had no intention of resigning at present following the resignation of his chief of staff, Keith Schembri, who is helping police in a murder investigation.

"My role right now is to ensure the country has stable leadership. My role is to make sure we navigate through this turbulent time," Muscat told Reuters.

