Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar should apologise to people of Maharashtra: Cong

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 16:09 IST
Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should apologise to the people of Maharashtra as their government was "based on lies and fell like a house of cards", the Congress said on Tuesday minutes after the Maharashtra chief minister stated he does not have a majority in the Assembly.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the lack of majority of those "who kidnapped the people's mandate" has been exposed.

"Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should apologise to the people of Maharashtra. Their government was based on lies and defections and fell like a house of cards," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

