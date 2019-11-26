Kejriwal launches mobile number for people to join poll campaign

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a mobile number -- 9509997997 -- on which people can give missed calls to associate themselves with the AAP's campaign for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

At an event held here to celebrate the seventh foundation day of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kejriwal said that in the last seven years his party has changed the narrative of politics in Delhi. As a result, the BJP is not able to do "Hindu-Muslim" politics in the national capital but is forced to talk on issues of electricity and education, he said.

