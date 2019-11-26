YSRCP member takes swipe at ex-AP CM Naidu during Lok Sabha debate

A YRSCP member in Lok Sabha on Tuesday took a dig at former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, saying he called designers from Singapore to develop the master plan for state capital Amaravati. Participating in the discussion on the National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Lavu S Krishna Devarayalu said that the former chief minister thought that people sitting in London and Singapore can only design the capital.

But "we have to take pride in our own designs and we want that to happen in India," he said, targeting the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief. "We have to have design of our own and we do not want western people to come and show designs," he added.

He said that the Centre should expeditiously release funds for the institute in Andhra Pradesh. The member also urged the Centre to fulfil all promises made to Andhra Pradesh during its bifurcation, including grant of special category status.

Countering the remarks of Devarayalu, Jayadev Galla of the TDP said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) stopped ongoing work in the state capital. He said that Rs 9,000 crore worth of projects have been completed and another Rs 50,000 crore worth of projects are at different levels of completion for the new capital of the state.

