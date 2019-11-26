International Development News
Seek consensus before govt formation to avoid embarrassing

  PTI
  Ranchi
  Updated: 26-11-2019 20:08 IST
  Created: 26-11-2019 20:08 IST
The AJSU party, ruling ally of the BJP-led NDA government in Jharkhand, on Tuesday said political parties should always seek consensus before formation of a government to avoid embarrassing situation. The partys reaction comes hours after Devendra Fadnaviss second stint as Maharashtra Chief Minister lasted barely eighty hours after a tumultuous month-long political drama.

"In a democracy, numbers are important and whoever has a majority should have the first right to form a government. Here he (Fadnavis) resigned saying he has no numbers," AJSU partys chief spokesman Deosharan Bhagat said.

Stating peoples mandate should be respected, he said every party has a different ideology, so there should be a consensus before moving forward in forming a government to avoid such situations and embarrassment. "Secondly, what is important is to run the government and not forming a government, as forming a government can be done in whatever way. Matters should be settled before the formation of the government," Bhagat said.

For the first time since the creation of Jharkhand nineteen years ago, the AJSU party is contesting on its own and has field candidates in several constituencies against the nominees of ally BJP. Taking birth as a students union---All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) before the creation of Jharkhand, it has registered itself as a political party as AJSU party.

Former deputy chief minister Sudesh Mahto is the president of the party. Reacting to the unfolding of Maharashtras political drama, Jharkhand Mukti Morchas General Secretary Suprio Bhattacharya said constitutional values should be adhered to.

"We expect that democratic values should be adhered to and the Constitution should be protected," the JMM leader said. JMM is contesting state polls in alliance with Congress and the RJD.

Fadnavis, who was sworn in on November 23, resigned earlier in the day after his deputy Ajit Pawar quit citing "personal reasons". Jharkhand has its share of such political dramas till 2014 before the Raghubar Das government becoming the first regime to complete a full term of five years.

Jharkhand is going for elections in five phases between November 30 and December 20. Counting will take place on December 23. PTI PVR SNS SNS.

