UK Conservatives will hold inquiry into Islamophobia, says finance minister

British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday the governing Conservative Party would hold an inquiry into Islamophobia within its ranks, saying it took criticism from the Muslim community seriously.

He told a news conference in Manchester the Conservative party would "never, ever, as a party, tolerate anyone amongst our ranks that has any kind of prejudice to any group of people whether based on their race, or their religion, or their gender.

"Because some members of the Muslim community and others are saying, and I understand this, is there more that you can do, in your procedures as a party, to root out anti-Muslim hatred? ... That's why we will have an inquiry into what more we can do."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)