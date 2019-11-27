International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong university siege winds down as hunt for protesters comes up empty

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 12:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 12:01 IST
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong university siege winds down as hunt for protesters comes up empty
Image Credit: Wikimedia

As the final searches for any pro-democracy protesters still hiding in Hong Kong's Polytechnic University came up empty on Wednesday, academic authorities prepared for the clean up following a nearly two-week siege of the campus by riot police. Police still guarded the perimeter as a security team prepared to scour the maze of buildings for a second day. Polytechnic University Executive Vice President Dr Miranda Lou said no-one had been found so far.

"We hope we can re-open the school soon to start our renovation work and reduce the impact on our students and our research projects," said Lou. The red-brick university on the Kowloon peninsula was turned into a battleground in mid-November when protesters barricaded themselves inside and clashed with riot police in a hail of petrol bombs, water cannon, and tear gas. About 1,100 people were arrested last week, some while trying to escape.

The campus was the last of five that protesters had occupied to use as bases from which to disrupt the city, blocking the nearby Cross-Harbour Tunnel linking Kowloon to Hong Kong Island and other arteries. The protesters had blocked the tunnel's mouth, smashed toll booths, lit fires, and cemented bricks to the road, but it was reopened early on Wednesday, and Hong Kong television showed a steady flow of vehicles surging through.

Hong Kong authorities hope that a lull in clashes over the weekend during local elections, where pro-democracy candidates scored a landslide victory, can translate into more calm after nearly six months of turmoil. Chinese authorities reiterated a need "to stop the violence and restore order" after the election.

Reuters also reported that China's leaders had set up a crisis command centre in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, just across the border from Hong Kong, to deal with protests that have become the biggest populist challenge since China's leader Xi Jinping came to power in 2012. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Office in Hong Kong called the report "false", without elaborating, in a statement posted on its website Tuesday. "No matter how the situation in Hong Kong changes, the Chinese government's determination to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests is unwavering," it said.

Despite the euphoria among protesters over the electoral victory, in which democracy advocates swept around 86 percent of the 452 district council seats, fresh demonstrations were planned for the weekend, including a march to protest the use of teargas on "children". The city-wide elections drew a record turnout and were seen as a vote of no-confidence against Hong Kong's Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam over her handling of the financial hub's worst crisis in decades.

One Hong Kong newspaper, Sing Pao, published a front-page spread for the second successive day calling for Lam's resignation. "Hong Kong people had enough, Carrie Lam quit," it read. Demonstrators are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies interfering and says it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula put in place at that time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Scarlett Johansson admits she was 'tone-deaf' to 'Rub & Tug' casting controversy

Over a year after she exited crime biopic Rub Tug, Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has admitted she mishandled the casting controversy on the Rupert Sanders film. The actors admission, that she was tone-deaf to the feelings of the trans ...

Railways earned Rs 139.20 cr from sale of platform tickets in 2018-19: Piyush Goyal

Railways earned Rs 139.20 crore from the sale of platform tickets in 2018-19 and Rs 78.50 crore till September this fiscal, the ministry informed the Parliament on Wednesday.Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal s...

ISRO assumes control of CARTOSAT-3; aims to address increased demands

HIGHLIGHTSISROs tracking centre has assumed control of CARTOSAT-3 which was launched alongside 13 nanosatellites.PSLV-C47 carried Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites and was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 0928 hours.CARTOSAT-3 wou...

Cabinet extends term of 15th Finance Commission till Oct 2020

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday extended the tenure of 15th Finance Commission till October 30 next year. The extension of the term will enable the commission to examine various comparable estimates for financial projections in view of refor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019