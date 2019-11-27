Will say right thing at right time: Fadnavis on Ajit Pawar

"I will say the right thing at the right time", said Caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday while replying to a question whether it was a loss for him to go with NCP leader Ajit Pawar and form government in the state. "I will say the right thing at the right time, don't worry," Fadnavis told reporters here when quizzed on Ajit Pawar, who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister alongside Fadnavis and later resigned from the post after the Supreme Court mandated a floor test yesterday.

Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday afternoon merely three days after he took oath last week. Hours later Fadnavis' resignation, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress leaders combined met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on November 28. (ANI)

