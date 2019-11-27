Lok Sabha takes up 20 questions for oral answers during question hour, creates record
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday created a record as it took up all the questions listed for oral answers during the question hour.
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday created a record as it took up all the questions listed for oral answers during the question hour. Speaker Om Birla complimented the members and the ministers.
"I congratulate the House. Due to the cooperation of members and ministers, we could take 20 questions," he said. The Speaker said he will try that members ask their full question and get the right answer in brief from the ministers.
"We completed the question hour with your cooperation," the Speaker said and hoped that he will continue to get the cooperation of members to run the House smoothly. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the House taking up 20 questions for oral answers was "a record" and thanked the chair and members. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Om Birla
- Pralhad Joshi
- House
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Speaker appeals to parties for cooperation for a smooth winter session
Don't turn Lok Sabha into Bengal Assembly, says Speaker as TMC, BJP clash during debate
JNU students' protest figures in Lok Sabha
Ahead of winter session, Lok Sabha Speaker calls all-party meeting on Nov 16
Lok Sabha Speaker takes serious cognisance of unruly behaviour by MPs in the House