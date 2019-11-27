Maharashtra Governor, PM Modi, President responsible for 'midnight affair': P Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday held Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind responsible for the "midnight affair". "This is way they celebrate the Constitution Day. That is honour they show to the Constitution. Governor, Prime Minister and President were all responsible for that midnight affair [Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar's swearing in]. It is sad that the President is involved. I am deeply sad that he was woken up at 4 am in the morning," he said while being taken to Tihar jail by the police.

The comments came after the Governor swore-in Fadnavis as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy early morning on Saturday. Subsequently, the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance approached the Supreme Court seeking floor test to be conducted in the Assembly.

The apex court ordered in their favour, following which both Fadnavis and Pawar resigned, thus paving the way for the three parties to stake claim to form the government. Meanwhile, earlier in the day today, a special CBI court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Complex extended the judicial custody of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram till December 11 in the INX Media money laundering case which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

