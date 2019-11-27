Security of Gandhi family not withdrawn but only changed: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said security of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka has not been withdrawn but changed to 'Z-plus' with ambulance. Replying to the debate on the SPG (Amendment) Bill, he asserted that the BJP does not carry out any action with a vindictive approach and it was the Congress which took many such decisions in the past.

"Impression is being created that the SPG Act is amended to withdrew security from the Gandhi family. Security of the Gandhi family has not been withdrawn but changed to 'Z-plus' with advance security liaison and ambulance that will be given across the country," he said. Shah said when the SPG security cover was withdrawn from former prime ministers Chandra Shekhar, IK Gujral and Manmohan Singh, no one uttered a word.

The SPG amendment bill has been brought days after the government decided to withdraw the SPG security of the Gandhi family and replaced it with the 'Z-plus' security cover by the CRPF.

