Pragya Thakur refers to Godse as `deshbhakt' in Lok Sabha
BJP member Pragya Thakur on Monday referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt (patriot)" during the debate in Lok Sabha on Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, with several opposition members objecting to her remarks.
BJP member Pragya Thakur on Monday referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt (patriot)" during the debate in Lok Sabha on Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, with several opposition members objecting to her remarks. She made the remarks while DMK member A Raja was speaking on the bill. He referred to Godse's remarks on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi and said he nursed a grudge against him for over three decades.
Thankur interrupted Raja and said he should not give example of "deshbhakton" (patriots) for "deshbhakti" (patriotism) The bill was passed after a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah. Several Opposition members demanded its withdrawal. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pragya Thakur
- BJP
- Lok Sabha
- Mahatma Gandhi
- Amit Shah
ALSO READ
Mangaluru City Corporation polls: BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel casts his vote at Ward No 26
Owaisi made inflammatory remarks on Ayodhya verdict to serve his own agenda: BJP
BJP, Congress lock horns over Chandrashekhar Azad, Arjun Singh statues in Bhopal
Uddhav, BJP leaders visit ailing Sena MP Raut
Both English, Telugu medium schools should continue in Andhra Pradesh, says BJP leader Dinakar