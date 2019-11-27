Naidu expresses displeasure over RS members obstructing FM in her reply on economy

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday evening expressed displeasure over members obstructing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her reply to a discussion on the state of economy. He expressed concern over the opposition leaders and some members not staying back for further consideration and passing of the Chit Funds Bill.

"If the opposition members are not satisfied with the reply, it is in order to walk out after talking out their point of view and obstructing the minister during the reply is not in order," Naidu was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Rajya Sabha Secretariat. According to Naidu, some opposition leaders claiming to be speaking on behalf of the whole opposition met him in his chamber after the House was adjourned till 2.00 pm on Thursday and sought more time to be given for the discussion on the state of economy.

The leaders assured him that they would cooperate in the passage of the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill listed for Thursday. Keeping in view the importance of the issue and in view of the request of opposition leaders and their assurance, he agreed to allow more time for discussion though as per rule, short duration discussion is allowed only for two and a half hours.

Naidu said that after about 24 members spoke on the economy for nearly three and half hours, some opposition members questioned the Finance Minister when she started replying and also interrupted her. He also voiced concern over the opposition leaders and some members not staying back for further consideration and passing of the chit funds bill and appealed to all sections of the House to avoid such turn of events.

