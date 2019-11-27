International Development News
Development News Edition

Naidu expresses displeasure over RS members obstructing FM in her reply on economy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 22:35 IST
Naidu expresses displeasure over RS members obstructing FM in her reply on economy
Image Credit: IANS

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday evening expressed displeasure over members obstructing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her reply to a discussion on the state of economy. He expressed concern over the opposition leaders and some members not staying back for further consideration and passing of the Chit Funds Bill.

"If the opposition members are not satisfied with the reply, it is in order to walk out after talking out their point of view and obstructing the minister during the reply is not in order," Naidu was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Rajya Sabha Secretariat. According to Naidu, some opposition leaders claiming to be speaking on behalf of the whole opposition met him in his chamber after the House was adjourned till 2.00 pm on Thursday and sought more time to be given for the discussion on the state of economy.

The leaders assured him that they would cooperate in the passage of the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill listed for Thursday. Keeping in view the importance of the issue and in view of the request of opposition leaders and their assurance, he agreed to allow more time for discussion though as per rule, short duration discussion is allowed only for two and a half hours.

Naidu said that after about 24 members spoke on the economy for nearly three and half hours, some opposition members questioned the Finance Minister when she started replying and also interrupted her. He also voiced concern over the opposition leaders and some members not staying back for further consideration and passing of the chit funds bill and appealed to all sections of the House to avoid such turn of events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia and Manmohan, invites them for Uddhav's swearing-in

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray separately met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday night and invited them for his father Uddhav Thackerays swearing-in as the Maharashtra chief minister on...

UPDATE 1-Suspected Islamists kill at least 19 in latest east Congo attack

Suspected Islamist rebels have killed at least 19 people in east Congo, an official said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of attacks causing anger at the perceived inaction of the army and U.N. troops. The raid occurred overnight in the...

Rapid warming of Indo-Pacific ocean behind decline in rainfall over north India: Study

Rapid warming of the Indo-Pacific ocean could be the reason behind erratic rainfall patterns with heavy rains pummeling some parts of the world while others, including north India, experiencing declines, a new study has said. The study, led...

Rajasthan: 21 Pakistani Hindu migrants granted Indian citizenship

The Rajasthan government here on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani Hindu migrants. The citizenship was handed over at the District Collectorate in Jaipur.Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had informed the L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019