UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour slips to 7 pct points - Savanta ComRes poll
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's lead over the opposition Labour Party has fallen to seven points ahead of the Dec. 12 election, according to a Savanta ComRes poll for the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday.
Support for the Conservative Party fell a point to 41% since the weekend, while Labour gained two points to 34%, the poll showed.
Other polls in recent days have also showed a mark narrowing of Johnson's lead over Labour.
