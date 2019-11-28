China threatens 'countermeasures' after Trump signs Hong Kong bill

China warned on Thursday that it was ready to take "firm countermeasures" against the United States after President Donald Trump signed a law supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

"The nature of this is extremely abominable, and harbors absolutely sinister intentions," the foreign ministry said in a statement, without specifying what measures Beijing might take.

