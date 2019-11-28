International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong MP raises issue of social media censorship

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 15:05 IST
Cong MP raises issue of social media censorship

Senior Congress MP Rajeev Gowda on Thursday raised the issue of social media platforms "censoring" user-generated content. Raising the matter during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Gowda said accounts of a prominent lawyer, journalist and Dalit activists have been suspended by social media platforms.

"What we see here is that there is a structural problem out there with unregulated Internet platforms. They need to bring in some guidelines so we have a clear sense of what is allowed and what is not and appeal mechanisms...otherwise we are seeing free speech subject to private censorship, " the Congress MP said. Referring to a report, he also said the Indian government sends most number of requests for take down of content to variety of Internet intermediaries.

"We want to known from the government on what basis these take downs are taking place. These all are shrouded in secrecy," Gowda said Another senior Congress MP Digvijaya Singh said the number of policy holders of LIC has reduced to 29 crore from 33 crore during 2014-19 (NDA-1) and stressed "mistrust" in public institutions among masses was on the rise. He said millions of Indians invest their savings in LIC and it is a ray of hope for them.

Singh said reserves of public sector units and RBI were being taken to improve the deteriorating financial condition of the central government. "Because of lack of trust, the number of policy holders was declining," he said.

In his Zero Hour mention, P L Punia (Cong) highlighted the plight of Indians caught for illegally staying in foreign countries and kept in detention centers. He asked the government to provide legal help and make efforts to bring them back.

Punia also sought strict action against agents who illegally send Indians to foreign lands. BJP member Rakesh Singha raised the issue of shortage of teachers in higher education institutes in the country. He said there were 13.67 lakh teachers in higher education, but in the past five years the number has come down to about 12.84 lakh.

Sinha said there was a lack of 6,600 professors in universities. He also said students to teacher ratio in India is 24:1, which is quite less than developed countries and urged the government, especially the HRD Ministry to take steps to address the issue..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium-based Blockchain Tech Leader SettleMint Launches Operations in India

One of the fastest-growing blockchain technology giants, Belgium-based SettleMint, announced the launch of its India operations at a ceremony hosted at the private residence of Ambassador of Belgium on Tuesday evening. To be headquartered o...

Sensex scales up 110 points, Reliance's market cap ends above Rs 10 lakh crore

Equity benchmark indices ended near the days high level on Thursday led by a spurt in public sector banks and metal stocks. The bull run continued despite concerns that US President Donald Trump signing law support for anti-government prote...

Odisha Assembly adjourned till 3 pm after Opposition protest, demand tourism minister's resignation

Bhubaneswar Odisha India, Nov 28 Odisha Assembly was adjourned on Thursday after Opposition Congress MLAs stormed into the well of the House seeking the sacking of state tourism and culture minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi alleging that he ...

Karna CM warns of legal action against Siddaramiah,

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday warned of legal action against Congress leader K Siddaramaiah and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy for making statements alleging the 17 disqualified MLAs were bought over by his party. Speaki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019