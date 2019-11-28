Following is a summary of current world news briefs. China warns U.S. over Hong Kong law as thousands stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

China warned the United States on Thursday that it would take "firm counter measures" in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, and said attempts to interfere in the Chinese-ruled city were doomed to fail. U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law congressional legislation which supported the protesters, despite angry objections from Beijing, with which he is seeking a deal to end a damaging trade war. Maltese businessman accuses former top official in murder case: sources

A prominent Maltese businessman has told police that former government chief of staff Keith Schembri was the mastermind behind the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, two people briefed on the investigation said on Thursday. Schembri was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the case. He has not issued any statement since his detention but has previously always denied any connection to the killing of Caruana Galizia, who wrote extensively about corruption. North Korea test fires rockets in Thanksgiving reminder of year-end deadline for U.S.

Breaking a month-long lull in missile tests, North Korea fired two short range projectiles into the sea off its east coast on Thursday in what appeared to be the latest try out its new multiple rocket launchers, South Korea's military said. The test-firing came as the clock ticks down on the year-end deadline that Pyongyang had given the United Stated to show flexibility in their stalled denuclearization talks. Pakistan's top court strikes down three-year extension for army chief

Pakistan's top court on Thursday gave the government six months to justify why it granted a controversial extension to the country's army chief, in a rare case that pits the judiciary against the government and the military. The cabinet of prime minister Imran Khan approved a three-year extension for General Qamar Javed Bajwa in August, citing a worsening national security situation in the region over its rivalry with India. Germany's Social Democrats to pick new leader to decide fate of Merkel coalition

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) on Saturday choose a new leader whose first task will be to decide whether to quit their ruling coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, possibly triggering a snap election. Germany's oldest party is in turmoil after a run of dismal regional and European election results and a six-month long leadership race which has left them trailing in polls. Many members want to leave the government and rebuild in opposition. Exclusive: Daphne murder accused details plot to kill for 150,000 euros

One day in the summer of 2017, Vince Muscat dropped his friend Alfred Degiorgio at the Busy Bee, a harbour-front café near Malta's capital renowned for its pastries stuffed with ricotta cheese. Degiorgio didn't stay long. A few minutes later, he jumped back into the car to report to Muscat that they had a contract: To kill the island's top journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia. How Hong Kong's keyboard warriors have besieged Wikipedia

Beyond Hong Kong's tear gas-drenched streets and shattered universities, another battle has been raging over the city's depiction online on the crowd-sourced internet encyclopedia, Wikipedia. As anti-government demonstrations have intensified, articles on subjects from Hong Kong's leadership to its police force have been ceaselessly rewritten for months on the website, used by millions everyday to check facts and untangle complex issues. Rescuers keep working in Albanian town as death toll hits 40

Rescue teams desperately sought survivors under rubble in Albania's western town of Durres on Thursday hoping to pull out toddler twins alive, two days after a 6.4 magnitude quake killed at least 40 people. Spared by killer quakes since 1979, Albania lacks rescue know-how. Italy, Greece, Romania and others rushed teams in and they are searching for survivors as 530 aftershocks, some with a magnitude over 5, kept rocking buildings and scaring people. Iraqi forces kill 28 protesters after Iranian consulate torched

Iraqi security forces shot dead at least 28 protesters on Thursday after demonstrators stormed and torched an Iranian consulate overnight, in what could mark a turning point in the uprising against the Tehran-backed authorities. At least 24 people died when troops opened fire on demonstrators who blocked a bridge in the southern city of Nassiriya before dawn on Thursday. Medical sources said dozens of others were wounded. France's Macron says doesn't accept Russian missile moratorium

France has not accepted a moratorium offered by Russia on short-term and medium range missiles, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday after a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Paris. Russia has proposed a moratorium on the deployment of short and intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe after the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) banning such a move formally ended in August.

