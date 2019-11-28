International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Lebanese parliamentary panel to approve 2020 budget this year, committee head says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 18:54 IST
UPDATE 1-Lebanese parliamentary panel to approve 2020 budget this year, committee head says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Lebanese parliament's budget and finance committee will approve the 2020 budget by the end of the year and the next government must adopt it, committee head Ibrahim Kanaan said on Thursday.

Lebanon has been grappling with the worst economic conditions in decades, amid protests that prompted Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to resign on Oct. 29, leaving the country in politically deadlocked. Kanaan said the committee must quickly finalize a budget needed to restore confidence in the country and take account of bruising economic conditions.

"Before the end of next month, the holiday season ... we will have finished the debate and approval of the 2020 budget," Kanaan said in a televised news conference. "It is not possible for the new government not to adopt this budget because when this budget is approved it will become a law," Kanaan said treasury revenues had been almost non-existent for the last 45 days but assured Lebanese that public-sector salaries would be paid.

Lebanon is hoping to enact urgent economic reforms that can convince donors to disburse some $11 billion in aid pledged at a conference last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Aditya Birla Finance lists commercial papers on NSE

National Stock Exchange of India NSE on Thursday said non-banking financial company Aditya Birla Finance ABFL became the first company to list commercial papers CP on its platform. ABFL listed its CPs on NSE with a value date of November 2...

Toll rises to 22 dead in day's crackdown in Iraq's Nasiriyah: Medics

The toll in a bloody crackdown on Iraqs restive southern city of Nasiriyah on Thursday rose to 22 protesters dead and more than 180 wounded, medics told AFP.The violence erupted after the premier dispatched military commanders to restore or...

African migrants among 20 civilians killed in attacks on Yemen within a week - U.N.

African migrants were among at least 20 civilians killed this week in two attacks on a market in northern Yemen where migrants are known to congregate as they make their way to wealthy Gulf states in search of a better life, the United Nati...

Parliament passes chit funds bill, provides for hiking chit amount to three fold

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill that provides for raising the monetary limits for chit funds to the three-fold and hiking commission for the foreman. The Chit Funds Amendment Bill, 2019 was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha. The bill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019