International Development News
Development News Edition

Assam govt to make public number of Hindu Bengalis excluded

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:17 IST
Assam govt to make public number of Hindu Bengalis excluded

Senior BJP leader of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the Assam government has decided to table the district-wise figure of Hindu Bengalis excluded from the final NRC list in the current Assembly session. Sarma, also the state finance minister, claimed that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has found "huge irregularities" in the updation process of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state three years ago.

"We will make public the figure of those (excluded) Hindu Bengali people applying (to get their names included in the NRC) in different districts during the ongoing session of the Assembly," he said. The winter session of the state Assembly that started on Thursday will end on December 6.

"We could not give that data earlier as the NRC had not been prepared. Now we have the data with district-wise break up," Sarma said. It has been alleged from various quarters that a large number of Hindus have been excluded from the updated final NRC published on August 31 leaving out over 19 lakh applicants.

The Supreme Court-monitored NRC updation exercise, aimed at identifying illegal immigrants, mostly from Bangladesh, was carried out in Assam which has been facing influx of people from the neighbouring country since the early 20th century. Addressing the media outside in the Assembly premises on the first day of the Winter Session, Sarma said the CAG had inspected the NRC office and its activities about three years ago.

"Prima facie, huge irregularities and anomalies were informed to us by the CAG. It is an official note signed by the CAG of Assam. It is not an Assam government document," he claimed. But, to avoid confusion among the people, the chief minister and he had decided at that time not to act on that report till the NRC is completed, the minister said.

Sarma did not reveal the sum of the alleged irregularities in the mammoth exercise to update the NRC, the final version of which was published on August 31. To a question on the Assam Accord, he said those who prepared the pact will speak for it.

"I did not sign that Accord. Or did you sign it? Nobody was consulted before signing the Accord. Prafulla Mahanta was a signatory, so he is committed to the Accord. Himanta Biswa Sarma did not sign it, so I am not committed for it. The Assam Assembly has also not endorsed the Accord. There was no proposal in the Assembly to accept the Accord," Sarma said.

The NRC revision has been carried out in Assam as per provisions of the Assam Accord. A six-year agitation demanding identification and deportation of illegal immigrants was launched by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) in 1979. It had culminated with the signing of the Assam Accord on August 15, 1985, in the presence of the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Aditya Birla Finance lists commercial papers on NSE

National Stock Exchange of India NSE on Thursday said non-banking financial company Aditya Birla Finance ABFL became the first company to list commercial papers CP on its platform. ABFL listed its CPs on NSE with a value date of November 2...

Toll rises to 22 dead in day's crackdown in Iraq's Nasiriyah: Medics

The toll in a bloody crackdown on Iraqs restive southern city of Nasiriyah on Thursday rose to 22 protesters dead and more than 180 wounded, medics told AFP.The violence erupted after the premier dispatched military commanders to restore or...

African migrants among 20 civilians killed in attacks on Yemen within a week - U.N.

African migrants were among at least 20 civilians killed this week in two attacks on a market in northern Yemen where migrants are known to congregate as they make their way to wealthy Gulf states in search of a better life, the United Nati...

Parliament passes chit funds bill, provides for hiking chit amount to three fold

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill that provides for raising the monetary limits for chit funds to the three-fold and hiking commission for the foreman. The Chit Funds Amendment Bill, 2019 was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha. The bill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019