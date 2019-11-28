International Development News
Nath, Stalin, Raj Thackeray present as Uddhav sworn in as CM

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:26 IST
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, DMK leader M K Stalin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were among those who attended Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday evening. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who resigned on Tuesday, three days after being sworn in as chief minister, was also present at the event which took place at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar -- seen as architect of the unlikely alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- was also present, alongwith Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP MP Supriya Sule. The event also witnessed three former chief ministers of Maharashtra on stage -- Manohar Joshi who was the first chief minister from the Shiv Sena, and Congress's Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan..

