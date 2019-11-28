International Development News
Development News Edition

China summons US envoy, asks Washington not to implement Hong Kong bill

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 20:18 IST
China summons US envoy, asks Washington not to implement Hong Kong bill

Warning of "countermeasures" against the US after President Donald Trump signed a bill supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, a livid China on Thursday summoned the US envoy and asked Washington to refrain from putting the law into effect to "avoid further damage" to bilateral ties. China's action came just hours after Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 into law.

The bill would require the State Department to certify once a year that Hong Kong is sufficiently autonomous to retain its special US trading consideration -- a status that helps its economy. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng summoned US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad to lodge a strong protest against the US move.

"China strongly urges the US to correct its mistake and make a fresh start, not to put the Act into effect, and immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs or interfering in China's internal affairs so as to avoid causing further damage to bilateral ties and cooperation in important areas between China and the United States," Le told Branstad. Le said China will take "countermeasures" in response to the "wrong move" taken by the US and America must bear all the consequences that may ensue, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the Chinese government and the people express strong indignation and firm opposition against Trump's action. Hong Kong is part of China and its affairs are China's internal affairs, brooking no interference from any foreign government or force, Le said.

The Chinese government has unswerving determination to defend national sovereignty, security and development interests, implement "one country, two systems" principle and oppose any external force in interfering in Hong Kong affairs, he stressed. Earlier, a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement accused the US of harbouring "sinister intentions" and warned of "countermeasures" after Trump signed the bill.

"This is a severe interference in Hong Kong's affairs, which are China's internal affairs. It is also in serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations. The Chinese government and people firmly oppose such stark hegemonic acts," the statement said. "The nature of this is extremely abominable, and harbours absolutely sinister intentions," it said.

"This act will only further expose the malicious and hegemonic nature of US intentions to the Chinese people, including our Hong Kong compatriots. And the Chinese people will only stand in greater solidarity. The US attempts are bound to fail," it said. But at the same time, it sought to reassure that China would implement the 'one country two system' formula under which Hong Kong was handed over to China by Britain in 1997.

Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous territory which operates under the 'one country, two systems' principle - a structure that grants the city’s citizens some degree of financial and legal independence from the mainland. Hong Kong has been shaken by massive, sometimes violent, protests initially organised to oppose a now-suspended bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. These protests have now turned into a wider movement for democratic reforms.

"The Chinese government is determined in opposing foreign interference in Hong Kong's affairs," the statement said. "We are determined in implementing the 'one country, two systems' principle and safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests. We urge the US not to continue going down the wrong path, or China will take countermeasures, and the US must bear all consequences," it said.

The legislation came at a time when China and the US reached an advanced stage of negotiations to sign phase one agreement to end a trade war between the two world's largest economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

IAMAI flags ambiguities in draft data protection bill; seeks clarity on classification, consent

Industry body IAMAI on Thursday said more clarity is needed on classification of data and consent requirements in the draft Personal Data Protection Bill, and argued that businesses need to fully comprehend adjustments they will have to mak...

Pak SC grants 6-month conditional extension to Army chief Gen Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday got a six-month conditional extension from the Supreme Court, ending an unprecedented legal wrangle that shook the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and pitted the powerful militar...

Onion prices remain high, soar to Rs 110/kg in Panaji

Onion prices remain high across the major cities of the country as the average selling price ruled at Rs 70 per kg on Thursday while the maximum rate of Rs 110 per kg was recorded in Panaji, according to official data. The lowest price of R...

Assam govt to make public number of Hindu Bengalis excluded

Days after urging the Centre to dismiss the National Register of Citizens in its present form, senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the Assam government has decided to table the district-wise figure of Hindu Bengalis exclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019