International Development News
Development News Edition

Thinking of making BIS standards mandatory for piped water:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 20:41 IST
Thinking of making BIS standards mandatory for piped water:

Union minister for Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said his ministry was thinking of making BIS standards mandatory for piped water so that those being supplied with poor quality of water could approach the court for remedial measures. He said supply of piped drinking water to every nook and corner in the country was priority of the Centre.

Addressing a function organized on the occasion of the foundation day of Lok Janshakti Party which he had established nearly two decades ago, Paswan ticked off Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making "adbhut halla" (fantastic noises) over a survey that found quality of drinking water to be "worst" in the national capital. The Narendra Modi government has, among its many welfare measures, decided to ensure supply of piped drinking water to every nook and corner in the country.

A similar endeavour is already in place in Bihar where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has included "har ghar nal kaa jal" as one of the seven promises he made ahead of his current term, Paswan told the gathering. However, it is not sufficient to merely supply water. Its quality also ought to be ensured.

"The BIS comes under my ministry and we had recently conducted a survey of various cities across more than 20 states in the country, including Lucknow and Patna. The results showed that the best quality of drinking water was in Mumbai while Delhi was the worst", he said. "And look at so much of halla (noise) being made by Arvind Kejriwal. Adbhut (fantastic) halla he is making. Making noise about providing free drinking water is not sufficient. You have to ensure quality.

"We are therefore in favour of making BIS standards mandatory across the country. People have the right to get safe drinking water and approach the courts if denied the same", he added. Notably, Paswan and Kejriwal have engaged in a spat ever since the BIS recently came out with its survey which showed that water quality was below par in a majority of the cities.

The Aam Aadmi Party supremo who counts providing 20,000 litres of water a month, free of cost, to every household as one of his main achievements flew into a rage upon finding the mention of Delhi in such cities. He charged Paswan with trying to "favour companies involved in manufacturing water purifiers" and challenged the centre to conduct a joint survey by BIS and Delhi Jal Board.

PTI NAC SNS SNS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Assam govt to make public number of Hindu Bengalis excluded

Days after urging the Centre to dismiss the National Register of Citizens in its present form, senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the Assam government has decided to table the district-wise figure of Hindu Bengalis exclu...

Delhi: Minor suspended from school for smoking Hookah moves HC for relief

New Delhi India, Nov 28 ANI A 9th class student banned from attending classes after allegedly being caught smoking hookah has approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the school to allow him to continue his study. The students p...

CCI approves 37.4 pc stake-buy, joint control of Adani Gas by Total Group

The Competition Commission on Thursday said it has approved the acquisition of 37.4 percent shareholding and joint control by Total Group in Adani Gas. The proposed combination represents an investment opportunity for Total along with its s...

Court holds four guilty of Dalit man's murder 17 yrs ago

Seventeen years after a Dalit man was killed and his body thrown in village fields, a court here on Thursday convicted the four accused in the murder case. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 30.Judge Pankaj Kumar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019