New political front taking shape in Goa: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai, along with three legislators, is forming an alliance with Shiv Sena as a new political front is taking shape in the state. "Goa Forward Party president and ex-deputy chief minister of Goa, Vijai Sardesai, along with three MLAs, is forming an alliance with Shiv Sena. A new political front is taking shape in Goa, just like it happened in Maharashtra. Soon you will get to see magic in Goa as well," Raut told media here.

Raut further stated that they want to make a "non-BJP political front" in India. "It will happen across the country. After Maharashtra it is Goa, then we will go to other states. We want to make a non-BJP political front in this country," Raut said.

Sardesai said that just like in Maharashtra, the opposition should come together in Goa also. "Governments don't change after making announcements. It happens suddenly. What happened in Maharashtra, should be done in Goa too. The opposition should come together. We met Sanjay Raut. 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' which has been formed, it should extend to Goa too," said the Goa Forward Party chief.(ANI)

