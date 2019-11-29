International Development News
'Why this secrecy and fear': Fadnavis corners Maha Vikas Aghadi over full majority claim

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that in the first Cabinet meeting the new state government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, chose to discuss about how to prove majority secretly, instead of discussing about assistance and relief to farmers suffering from unseasonal rains.

Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that in the first Cabinet meeting the new state government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, chose to discuss about how to prove majority secretly, instead of discussing about assistance and relief to farmers suffering from unseasonal rains. In a series of tweets, Fadnavis wrote, "In the first Cabinet meeting of the new government, yesterday (Thursday), they chose to discuss how to prove majority secretly, instead of discussing on how assistance and relief can be given to farmers suffering from unseasonal rains."

He added, "If this government has a majority then why are they secretly calling the house? Why efforts to change the Pro-tem Speaker, going against the rules? Why still doubt your own MLAs so much? Why are they still hiding them?" Fadnavis further went on to question the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress' coalition government over the "secrecy and fear".

"When BJP has already announced to sit in the opposition and Maha Vikas Aaghadi has made so many claims that they have full majority, that too exhibiting in different ways, why this secrecy and fear? Maharashtra wants these answers," he wrote. After taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, Thackeray announced that his cabinet has taken a decision to allot Rs 20 crore for the development of Raigad, the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"I am happy to tell you all that the first decision that this cabinet has taken is to approve Rs 20 core for the development of Raigad which was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Thackeray said here in a press conference after the cabinet meeting. Shiv Sena chief Thackeray and six other leaders from Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP were sworn-in at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

