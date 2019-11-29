International Development News
Development News Edition

Spain blasts 'irresponsible' US attitude on climate change

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 16:43 IST
Spain blasts 'irresponsible' US attitude on climate change

Madrid, Nov 29 (AFP) Spain's environment minister on Friday blasted the "absolutely irresponsible attitude" of US President Donald Trump's administration regarding climate change, just days before an annual climate change conference opens in Madrid. The United States earlier this month started the process of withdrawing from the 2015 Paris climate accord, making the world's largest economy the sole outlier from the agreement.

Trump, who took office in 2017, has also sought to block California from setting tighter standards on car emissions and moved to let states set their own standards on existing coal-fired power plants. "We have an absolutely irresponsible attitude on the part of the Trump administration," Environment Minister Teresa Ribera said during an interview with Spanish public television.

An attitude which is "irresponsible in the eyes of the planet as a whole, because what the world's biggest economy does... affects us all, but irresponsible as well for the interests of American society," she added. "The international community found a way to say 'no, it's important to continue to work, it's important to continue to coordinate actions', nobody is formally following President Trump, we are seeing a positive reaction."

Spain's Socialist government offered to host this year's UN climate conference, known as COP25, after the event's original host Chile withdrew last month due to deadly riots over economic inequality. Spanish authorities expect some 25,000 participants and 1,500 journalists from around the world to attend the two-week gathering, which gets underway on Monday in Madrid.

The US will be officially out of the Paris climate accord on Nov 4, 2020, one day after a presidential election in which Trump is seeking a second term. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Vivendi's Canal+ and BeIN win French Champions League rights

Vivendis Canal and Qatar-based beIN Sports have won the rights to broadcast Champions League matches in France between 2021 and 2024 for a record 375 million euros 413 million a year, French sports daily lEquipe reported.BeIN confirmed in a...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. William Ruckelshaus, who resigned in Watergates Saturday Night Massacre, dies at 87 U.S. mediaWilliam Ruckelshaus, picked by Richard Nixon as the first head of the U.S. Environmenta...

UPDATE 1-After Trump's Afghan visit, Taliban say they are ready to resume peace talks

The Taliban said on Friday they were ready to restart peace talks with the United States, a day after President Donald Trump visited U.S. troops in Afghanistan and said he believed the radical group would agree to a ceasefire.Trumps surpris...

Punjab govt considers weightage to NCC certificate in jobs

The Punjab government is contemplating providing special weightage to NCC certificate holders in government jobs, Higher Education Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said here on Friday. The minister assured full support and commitment of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019