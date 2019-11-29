International Development News
Brazil looks like Goa, claims Union minister Babul Supriyo

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:01 IST
Brazil looks like Goa, claims Union minister Babul Supriyo
Image Credit: Twitter; @SuPriyoBabul

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo on Friday claimed Brazil looks like Goa and both have similar "natural beauties". He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Canacona Bypass, built at a cost of Rs 227 crore, and named after former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar.

"Brazil looks like Goa. I won't say Goa looks like Brazil. Both the destinations have similar natural beauties," Supriyo said in the presence of chief minister Pramod Sawant. Supriyo said the 7-kilometer long bypass was one of the country's first bridges which is built over three rivers, namely Galjibag, Talpona and Mashem, and will connect the coastal state to neighboring Karnataka.

He praised Parrikar and said several aspirations of the people, which were earlier just dreams, were now being fulfilled by the Narendra Modi government. Citing the example of the Canacona Bypass, Supriyo said it was in the pipeline for three decades but the foundation stone was laid in 2015 under the NDA government..

Latest News

Ganesh Srinivasan appointed TPDDL CEO

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd TPDDL on Friday said Ganesh Srinivasan has been appointed as its new chief executive officer CEO. The appointment is with effect from December 2, TPDDL said in a statement.Srinivasan will take over from San...

Emery axed as Arsenal boss after worst run in decades

Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal manager Friday after less than two years in charge and with the club without a win in seven games, their worst run since 1992. The 48-year-old Spaniard was fired following the 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Fr...

Dilip Walse-Patil of NCP pro-tem Speaker of Maha assembly

Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse- Patil was appointed as pro-tem Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly on Friday ahead of the floor test of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. NCP sources confirmed that Patil has been appo...

Gold Hallmarking to be made mandatory from 15 Jan 2020: Paswan

The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Shri Ram Vilas Paswan today announced that Gold Hallmarking will be made mandatory across the nation from 15th January 2020. Addressing media after the announcement, Shri...
