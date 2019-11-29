International Development News
Development News Edition

Raj assembly spl session debate: Minister clashes with speaker for nod to object to LoP's remarks

  Jaipur
  Updated: 29-11-2019 18:03 IST
  Created: 29-11-2019 18:03 IST
On its special session to mark 70 years of the adoption of Constitution, the Rajasthan assembly on Friday saw a state minister clashing with the speaker over the denial of permission to counter the leader of opposition's remark that Ayodhya verdict could have come earlier had there been a regular hearing in the case. During the debate, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also attacked the RSS, saying that the saffron outfit is acting like an "extra-Constitutional authority" and asked it to "convert itself into a political party and come out in open".

The assembly debate turned uproarious when Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said the Ayodhya verdict could have come 20 years ago had there been a regular hearing in the case. Referring to the Ayodhya case verdict, Kataria asked why the judiciary could not do 20 years ago what it has done now.

Kataria's observation triggered a sharp reaction from independent MLA Sanyam Lodha, who asked if the LoP meant the early verdict was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Health Minister Raghu Sharma also targeted Kataria for his comment.

The questioning of Kataria's remarks was strongly objected to by the Opposition BJP members who created an uproar, shouting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan. The ruckus in the House forced the Speaker C P Joshi to intervene and ask the members to keep calm, maintain the sanctity of the house and let the leader of opposition have his say.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal too wanted to react to Kataria's remarks but the speaker did not allow him. Despite the speaker's ruling, the parliamentary affairs minister insisted upon speaking, triggering heated arguments between him and the speaker, who had to strictly ask the minister to follow the chair's ruling.

Following the intervention by speaker, Leader of Opposition continued his speech, maintaining that the Ayodhya verdict could have come earlier. In his address, Kataria said it was the contribution of every government, be it that of the Congress or the BJP, that the country progressed and reached its present position.

Recalling the contribution of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the nation-building, Kataria said Pakistan was divided into two countries and Bangladesh was born during her rule. He also recalled that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had described her as a “Durga's roop”.

Kataria, however, also made a mention of the Emergency imposed by her in 1975. He said the country suffered partition amid adverse conditions at the time of independence, but despite all that India has progressed because of the Constitution.

In his address, the leader of opposition also noted the falling standard of politics, but said the politicians themselves have "lowered" their dignity. Kataria also highlighted achievements of the NDA government, saying it built 60,000 kms of national highways in the country in the last 5 years and gave lakhs of LPG gas connections to the poor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

