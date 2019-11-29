International Development News
Development News Edition

Pragya Takur moves breach of privilege notice against Rahul

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:39 IST
Pragya Takur moves breach of privilege notice against Rahul

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday submitted a breach of privilege notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling her a "terrorist". Thakur, who was earlier forced to tender an unconditional apology in Lok Sabha for her praise for Nahuram Godse in the House, accused the Congress MP of breaching her privilege as a parliamentarian by calling her a "terrorist" even though there is no court conviction against her and sought action against him from the Speaker.

Official sources said the Lok Sabha secretariat will examine the merit of her complaint before recommending to the Speaker whether to admit her notice and send it to the privilege committee of the House or reject it. Gandhi had called her a "terrorist" on Twitter following her praise of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin. He stood by his comments on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JNU students protest near HRD Ministry; demand panel report be made public

JNU students on Friday staged a protest near the HRD Ministry premises here demanding that recommendations of the government-constituted panel, on restoring normal functioning of the university, be made public. The students, who have been a...

Karthikeyan, Liuzzi and Yoong to headline X1 Racing League

Indias first formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan, former Force India driver Tonio Liuzzi and Alex Yoong will headline JK Tyre Festival of Speeds maiden edition of the X1 Racing League. The JKFOS which will get underway at the Buddh Internat...

Sunbathers join rescue as migrant boat washes up on Canary Islands beach

Sunbathers in the Canary Islands joined forces with emergency workers to give water, food, and clothes to migrants who arrived unexpectedly on a beach in the Spanish archipelago on Friday.Some two dozen migrants, among them three infants an...

New World Fund sells Adani Ports shares worth Rs 401 cr

New World Fund Inc on Friday offloaded more than 1 crore shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd for over Rs 401 crore in an open market transaction. Bulk deal data on the BSE showed that 1,06,87,163 scrips were sold at an avera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019