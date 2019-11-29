International Development News
Registry of properties in unauthorised colonies from Dec 16, Kejriwal 'exposed': Tiwari

  Updated: 29-11-2019 20:50 IST
Congratulating residents of unauthorised colonies here, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Friday said they can start the process of registration of their properties from December 16. In a joint press conference with other Delhi BJP parliamentarians, the North East Delhi MP said that the Bill on unauthorised colonies passed by the Lok Sabha has "exposed" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who "misguided" people saying no such legislation was going to see the light of the day.

The Delhi Chief Minister on Friday said that people should not trust anyone until they get registry papers in their hands, as previous governments had promised the same but failed to do so. Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel also congratulated Delhi residents for passage of the Bill.

The central government has waived 100 percent capital gains tax on the registration of properties in unauthorized colonies, said Verma. Goel said that since the Bill on unauthorised colonies has been passed by the Lok Sabha, Kejriwal should resign for "misleading" people.

However, Kejriwal attacked the BJP-led central government, saying that the saffron party's promise will end up as betrayal of people. The ruling AAP in Delhi and BJP are embroiled in a keen contest to influence residents of unauthorised colonies, who number around 40 lakh, as the Assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year are drawing closer.

