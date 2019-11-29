Cong may once again have tie up with JD-S: Parameshwara

Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara on Friday hinted at the possibility of his party once again having an alliance with JD(S) if the ruling BJP failed to garner the required number of seats in the December 5 bypolls to remain in a majority. His remark comes days after the regional party patriarch H D Deve Gowda's cryptic remark in this regard sparked speculation.

"After the bypolls, as we feel- if people dont elect the disqualified legislators, naturally BJP will lose majority and the government will fall. In such a situation both our parties (Congress and JDS) can form a government or President's Rule may be imposed and then mid-term polls may be announced, Parameshwara told reporters in Tumakuru.

To a question on Deve Gowda's comments, he said there may be a possibility of Congress and JD(S) forming the government once again. "This is what we have to understand from his statement." "Two parties will have to form a government. Eithe JD(S) and BJP should form a government or JD(S) and Congress like in the past will have to form one, he added. Parameshwara, who is a former state Congress President, had functioned as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Congress- JD(S) coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

Gowda in a cryptic remark made in the context of the by-polls had recently said Congress President Sonia Gandhi's decision after the election should be watched out for, leading to speculation about the possible coming together of the two parties once again,if the situation arose. Gowdas son Kumaraswamy too had said there would be a stable government in the state after the bypolls, but not necessarily that of BJP.

"Lets see what happens on December 9 (bypolls results date)," he had said. The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats in the bypolls to 15 constituencies to remain in a majority in the 224-member assembly, which would still have two vacant seats-- Maski and R R Nagar.

The Congress and JD(S),who had run a coalition government for 14 months and contested Lok Sabha polls in alliance, have parted ways after the collapse of the Kumaraswamy ministry in July, following the rebellion by 17 MLAs, and are contesting the bypolls independently. However, in what is perceived as JD(S)' softening stand on the BJP, Gowda--not wanting mid-term polls -- had earlier said he wants the Yediyurappa-led government to complete its term as it would give him time to build his party.

JD(S) had also run a coalition government with BJP in 2006 and under a rotational chief ministership arrangement, Kumaraswamy had helmed the state for 20 months, before it collapsed. Among 15 constituencies going to the bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S),whose coalition government collapsed due to rebellion by the disqualified MLAs.

With winning a majority of seats being crucial for the government's survival, BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators who joined the party as its candidates from their respective constituencies..

