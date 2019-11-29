International Development News
Development News Edition

Rs 30 lakh ex gratia for kin of JK officer killed in terror attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 22:05 IST
Rs 30 lakh ex gratia for kin of JK officer killed in terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday announced a special ex gratia of Rs 30 lakhs for the next of the kin of junior agriculture extension officer Sheikh Zahoor Ahmed who was killed by terrorists in the line of duty. Zahoor Ahmad and Hakura village Sarpanch Syed Mohammad Rafi were killed when terrorists had lobbed a grenade during the Back to Village-2 (B2V) programme at village Hakura of Anantnag district on Tuesday.

The Lt. Governor also directed the Rural Development Department to expeditiously process the compensation case of the deceased Sarpanch. The LG observed that the inhuman and dastardly acts of terrorists are not going to deter the government from its resolve to reach out to the people and usher in a new era of participatory development.

"We condemn the barbaric act. We pay our rich tributes to the departed souls, who laid down their lives in the call of duty during a special welfare programme of the government under the Mission of Delivering Governance and Development at doorsteps," the LG said. "The noble souls will be in our prayers and thoughts. We express our deepest sympathies with the bereaved families and pray for their courage and fortitude to bear the loss," Murmu said.

At the conclusion of the B2V event at Hakura on Tuesday, terrorists had lobbed a grenade and fired indiscriminately in which Sheikh Zahoor Ahmad and Hakura village Sarpanch Syed Mohammad Rafi had sustained injuries. They succumbed to their injuries at Anantnag district hospital. Two other government employees also sustained injuries in the attack.

The Lt. Governor has further directed the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to ensure that the two injured employees receive the best medical treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London Bridge attack declared terrorist incident, suspect with hoax bomb vest shot dead by police

The stabbing incident at London Bridge on Friday has been declared a terrorist incident as Scotland Yard confirmed that one male suspect wearing a hoax bomb vest had been shot dead at the scene. Scotland Yards Head of Counter Terrorism Poli...

ITU spectrum meet resolves 5G, satellite industry concerns: ITU-APT Foundation of India

The international resolution approved by UN body International Telecommunication Union at its global meet has resolved concerns raised by the telecom sector on 5G and has put everyone across the globe at par for the roll-out of the next-gen...

Need to strengthen internal security to make India USD 5 trillion economy: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday said the reason behind strengthening the internal security was to make India a USD 5 trillion economy. After Modiji came to power, the economy has been strengthened. By 2024, we aim to make India...

Reports: Flames fire Peters after allegations of racism

The Calgary Flames reportedly fired head coach Bill Peters on Friday, according to multiple media reports, after revelations this week that he used racial slurs a decade ago while coaching in the American Hockey League. The Flames, who did ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019