International Development News
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP govt lists achievements on completing six months in office, TDP slams CM

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh completed six months in the office on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 12:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 12:37 IST
Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP govt lists achievements on completing six months in office, TDP slams CM
Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy (left), TDP Chief Chandra Babu Naidu (right) [File Images]. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh completed six months in the office on Saturday. To mark the occasion, the ruling YSR Congress Party outlined government's achievements, while the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said that chief minister Reddy had failed to deliver on the poll promises and pushed the state to debts.

Senior YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy said that their party has given a corruption-free government to the state and has created employment opportunities along with introducing several welfare schemes. "It's just 6 months today since you voted for CM @ysjagan and he has got you solutions to long-standing problems already -- corruption-free and transparent government, welfare measures for all, upliftment of the marginalised class, employment generation and more!" he tweeted.

On the other hand, TDP started #6MonthsFailedCMJagan hashtag on Twitter, accusing the government of destroying the state economy and demolishing infrastructure. "The 6 months of @ysjagan have been marked by the destruction of state economy, demolition of infra, discontinuation of welfare schemes, harassment of opposition leaders, starvation of farmers and construction workers, and ultimately ruin of a fledgling state," TDP official handle tweeted.

The party said that Jagan did not fulfil his election promise to raise the elderly pension to Rs 3,000. "What is he if not a liar? @ysjagan promised Rs. 3000 pension for the elderly before the elections. After he took over, he increased a meagre Rs.250 to Rs. 2000 which was already being given by @ncbn. The elderly feel betrayed now!" it said. TDP chief N Chandra babu Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government pushed the state into debts, and offered advice on governance.

"What YSRCP government achieved in these six months is to create a record in debts. The government has taken debts of almost Rs 25000 crores in these 6 months but did not take up any development work. Why the govt has to take loans 5 times in August month alone. On the other hand, they are blaming me that I had pushed the state into debts. If they are unable to rule, they have to take advice. Instead, they are burdening the people with debts," he said. Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh also echoed similar sentiments and took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the government.

"The first misstep that sounded the bugle for a string of failures of @ysjagan was the demolition of Praja Vedika. In the first month itself, he showed his true self - a man with a factionist mindset and propensity to commit violence and destruction," Lokesh tweeted. After winning the Assembly election with a majority, Jaganmohan was sworn-in as the chief minister on June 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana: Students protest over rape, murder of woman veterinary doctor in Hyderabad

The students of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP on Saturday staged a protest march in the Dilsukha Nagar here against the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor on Thursday. Scores of girl students raised slogans demanding ...

Ready to become voice of other rape victims: Delhi Girl

Delhi girl Anu Dubey, who was protesting near the Parliament against the alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy, has promised to launch protest for other rape victims. I urge all the women who have been the victims of...

Direction will happen very soon, says Varun Badola

Popular TV actor Varun Badola has revealed that he is planning to make his directorial debut soon. The actor, who worked with Tigmanshu Dhulia as assistant director in his early films Haasil and Charas, credits the filmmaker for giving him ...

Iraqis keep up anti-regime demos despite PM's vow to quit

Iraqis kept up their anti-government protests in Baghdad and across the south on Saturday, unsatisfied with the prime ministers planned resignation and insisting all corrupted people must step down. Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi announced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019