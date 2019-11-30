International Development News
Challenge Kejriwal for debate on regularisation of unauthorised colonies: BJP leader Vijender Gupta

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has challenged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a debate on the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the national capital in the upcoming session of the state Assembly.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has challenged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a debate on the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the national capital in the upcoming session of the state Assembly. "The session of Delhi Assembly is about to begin, and Kejriwalji is misleading the people on the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies. We will try to bring a resolution to stop the work in the Delhi assembly, as this matter is related to 40 lakh people. We challenge him for a debate on the issue in the Delhi Assembly," said Gupta on Saturday.

The BJP MLA from Rohini further alleged that the state government had not made any preparations to help the people and said he would complain about the behaviour of the Delhi government to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. "Kejriwalji had earlier said that he would make special arrangements for the registration of flats and homes. But he kept the file on hold, more windows need to be created for the people to make the registration process easier, but the Delhi government is not making any preparations. Close to 10 lakh people will come to get the registration work done, and the date is fast approaching. We will also complain to the Lieutenant Governor," he said.

He also accused the AAP government of not preparing any maps of the unauthorised colonies in five years of its rule and warned that if the state government wanted to run away from a debate on the issue then the opposition would raise the matter with even more enthusiasm. The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Bill to provide ownership title to over 40 lakh people in unauthorised colonies in the national capital with Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying that the move will change the face of Delhi.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, was passed with a voice vote. The Union Minister had also accused the AAP government of "creating hurdles" in the process of giving ownership rights.

The Bill recognises the property rights of residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies and also provides some relief to the residents of such colonies from registration charges. The properties in these colonies are at present not being registered by registration authorities.

The Bill seeks to recognise and confer rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage to the residents of such colonies on the basis of power of attorney, agreement to sale, will, possession letter and other documents. (ANI)

