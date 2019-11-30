International Development News
Development News Edition

We'll welcome her: Congress MLA Dangi on Pragya Thakur

Congress legislator from Madhya Pradesh, Govardhan Dangi, who earlier threatened to burn alive Pragya Thakur, on Saturday said that she will be welcomed she wants to come to Rajgarh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 18:38 IST
Govardhan Dangi. Image Credit: ANI

Congress legislator from Madhya Pradesh, Govardhan Dangi, who earlier threatened to burn Pragya Thakur alive, on Saturday said that she will be welcomed she wants to come to Rajgarh. "We will welcome her if she wants to come to Rajgarh. But, it hurts when someone uses cuss words for Mahatma Gandhi. We Congressis are peace-loving, we condemn Pragya's remarks peacefully," Dangi said.

This comes after Thakur, the BJP lawmaker from Bhopal, hit back at the Congress stating that the party leaders have old experience of burning the people. She also said that she will visit Multanpura on December 8. "Congressmen have an old experience of burning the people, from the Sikhs in 1984 to Naina Sahni in the tandoor. Rahul Gandhi called (me) a terrorist and his MLA Govardhan Dangi will burn me. Okay, I am reaching Biaora at his residence in Multanpura at 4 pm on December 8, 2019, burn me," Thakur tweeted.

Dangi had earlier threatened to burn alive Thakur if she enters the state. The Congress leader was agitated over Thakur's remark in praise of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion in Parliament on Special Protection Group (SPG) Bill on Wednesday.

"We will not just burn her effigy ... If she sets foot here, we will burn her also," he said while speaking to media persons in Rajgarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

