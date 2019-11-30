International Development News
UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour halved to 6 points - BMG poll

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour halved to 6 points - BMG poll
Polling was completed before an attack on Friday by a man carrying knives who killed two people before being shot dead by police on London Bridge. Image Credit: Facebook (Labour Party)

The lead for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives over the Labour Party has narrowed sharply to six points from 13 a week ago, according to a poll by BMG for the Independent newspaper conducted before the London Bridge attack. The Conservatives were on 39%, down 2 points, compared with the last BMG poll published on Nov. 23.

Labour rose five points to 33%. The Liberal Democrats fell five points to 13% and the Brexit Party gained one point to 4%. The poll was the latest of several surveys by various polling firms to show a tightening of the race in recent days.

BMG polled 1,630 British voters online between Nov. 27 and 29. Polling was completed before an attack on Friday by a man carrying knives who killed two people before being shot dead by police on London Bridge.

