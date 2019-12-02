International Development News
Development News Edition

Conservative Muslims rally peacefully in Indonesia amid tight security

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 13:43 IST
Conservative Muslims rally peacefully in Indonesia amid tight security

Thousands of Indonesian Muslims from conservative groups held a peaceful rally in central Jakarta on Monday, with a spokesman for one of the organisers calling for unity after a spike in religious tension followed elections last April. Among the protest organisers was the Alumni 212 movement, which was behind big rallies held from 2016 to demand action against Jakarta's former governor, a Christian eventually jailed for blasphemy in a case that drew international condemnation.

The crowd, many wearing white and carrying Islamic flags, began gathering for prayers at Jakarta’s National Monument from about 3 a.m., as more than 6,000 security forces, including police and military, stood on guard. "The main message of this reunion is that Indonesia needs unity that can forget differences and friction that happened some time ago," said Haikal Hassan, a spokesman for Alumni 212, which takes its name from an earlier Dec. 2 protest.

However, authorities were unfairly targeting some clerics, he said by telephone. "We want Indonesia to progress with justice. And we feel that there's injustice," Hassan added.

The bloc of conservative Muslims also overwhelmingly backed an opposition challenge to President Joko Widodo in April's vote, fuelling concerns over a deepening religious divide in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country. Habib Rizieq, the leader of the hardline Islamic Defenders' Front (FPI), urged vigilance against future blasphemy cases in a speech by live video link from Saudi Arabia, where he has lived since 2017, after being named a suspect in several legal cases.

More than 12,000 people participated in the rally, said Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus, although organisers put the figure much higher. Security analyst Stanislaus Riyanta said a decision by former opposition leader Prabowo Subianto, whom Widodo defeated in April's poll, to join the cabinet as defence minister appeared to have undermined the 212 movement.

"The 212 reunion this time is weaker than the previous ones because it has lost some political momentum," added the Jakarta-based Riyanta. Prabowo, a former general, who had addressed a similar rally a year ago, did not attend this time.

The movement's spokesman, Hassan, did not say how it would line up in future politically. "We can't give directions yet, because we don't know where our politics is going," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricketer Manish Pandey to get hitched today

Indian batsman Manish Pandey on Sunday revealed that he is going to get married today. Skipper Pandey played a crucial knock of 60 runs off 45 balls when Karnataka lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after defeating Tamil Nadu by one run yes...

Cadila Healthcare board approves merger of four subsidiaries to consolidate pharma business

The board of directors at Cadila Healthcare on Monday approved the amalgamation of Zydus Technologies Ltd ZTL, Alidac Pharmaceuticals Ltd APL, Liva Pharmaceuticals Ltd LPL and Dialforhealth India Ltd DHIL with Cadila Healthcare Ltd CHL. The...

SC notices to Centre, IMA on plea seeking doctors to be made liable for striking

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Central government and the Indian Medical Association IMA on a petition which sought doctors to be made liable for going on strikes.While recognising the right of citizens to strike, a bench...

India's economic growth likely to remain subdued in near future: Report

Indias economic growth is expected to remain subdued in near future as the slowdown has deepened and is likely to remain extended for a longer duration than previously anticipated, says a report. According to a Dun Bradstreet report, a pic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019