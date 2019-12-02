International Development News
Kerala: KPCC to protest against LDF govt over Walayar sisters' rape-murder, other issues

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee will protest against the LDF government in the state on issues of malpractice in conducting PSC examination, mark donation to students in Kerala University and Walayar minor sisters rape and murder case.

Kerala: KPCC to protest against LDF govt over Walayar sisters' rape-murder, other issues
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee will protest against the LDF government in the state on issues of malpractice in conducting PSC examination, mark donation to students in Kerala University and Walayar minor sisters rape and murder case. Citing all these issues, KPCC will conduct protest march to Secretariat and district headquarters on December 20.

It will also conduct house visits from December 15 to 30 to meet people to narrate the anti-people policies of state government. KPCC leaders will also join in the house visits. Regarding the formation of Kerala Bank, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said that the state government does not have right to start a bank.

"If government wants to start, they can start a commercial bank. Merging of district co-operative banks with Kerala Bank will destroy the co-operative sector. Congress party will move legally against it," Ramachandran said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

