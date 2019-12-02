UP RS bypoll: BJP national general secy Arun Singh files nomination

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Monday filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha bye-election in Uttar Pradesh. The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party MP Tazeen Fatma, who is now MLA from Rampur.

Returning Officer Brajbhushan Dubey told PTI, "So far, only Arun Singh has filed nomination papers. He has filed three sets of nomination papers." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh had accompanied Arun Singh.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination papers, Arun Singh said, "If elected, I will work for Uttar Pradesh with full dedication as a member of the Rajya Sabha." According to the Election Commission, Monday is the last day for filing of nomination, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on December 3.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 5. Polling, if needed, will be held on December 12, and counting of votes will also be held on the same day.

