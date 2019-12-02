Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opp LS members express concern over health of economy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 17:34 IST
Opp LS members express concern over health of economy

Lok Sabha members from various opposition parties on Monday expressed concern over the health of the economy and asked the government to take effective steps rather than "clutching at straws" to deal with the problem. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the BJP leadership to seek advice from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on ways to deal with the current economic slowdown.

He said Singh's warning that demonetisation would bring down the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2 per cent has come true. Participating in the discussion on the Taxation Law Amendment Bill and a statutory resolution disapproving the ordinance on the same legislation, Chowdhury said it was regrettable that the Modi government was viewing everyone with suspicion and not taking anyone's advice to deal with the country's economic woes.

Observing that tax rate cut would result in revenue loss of Rs 1.45 lakh crore, he wanted to know how the government will deal with the fiscal deficit. The debate in the Lower House mostly hovered around the GDP

slipping to an over-six-year-low of 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter. Attacking the Congress, Nishikant Dubey (BJP) said it is not right to believe that the GDP is the only parameter to assess the health of the economy and focus should be on sustainable economic development.

He also listed measures like the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan and Ayushmaan Bharat to improve the lives of people. "Sustainble economic development (is) more important than the GDP," he said, inviting criticism from opposition members.

Dubey said the Modi government should be credited for not signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement last month. Mahua Moitra (TMC) said the economy has faced a crippling blow due to demonetisation and faulty implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.

She also said the government was giving relief to Foreign Institutional Investors but the same was not being extended to Indian corporates. The TMC MP also said the corporate tax cut proposed through the bill only helps the profitable to become more profitable.

"It does not do anything to revive a very large part of this economy which is struggling. Instead it is clutching at straws," she said. Moitra also questioned the government's move to disinvest a profitable company like the Bharat Petroleum Company Ltd (BPCL). This, she said, reflected the government's desperate measures.

Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena) also questioned the government's move to sell BPCL. He said though the government is taking decisions, it is not looking at the impact. He also said demonetisation has badly hurt the economy. The economic slowdown started with demonetisation and has hit every sector that gives

signs of doomed financial prospects, he said. A Raja (DMK) said the economy was going through a turbulent phase and the government was not willing to accept it.

"It has to be accepted that the economy has been affected," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's own encyclopedia to cost $31 million; replace 'unreliable' Wikipedia

HIGHLIGHTSRussia is planning to set up a new online site for its national encyclopedia after Putin said Wikipedia was unreliable.Putin had last month proposed replacing Wikipedia with an electronic version of reliable Great Russian Encyclop...

Why London Bridge killer was released from jail early

London, Dec 2 AFP Usman Khan, who killed two people in the London Bridge terror attack last week, was a convicted terrorist who had been released halfway through his sentence. Prisoners can typically expect to serve around half of their sen...

GDP has no relevance, should not be treated as Bible, Ramayan and Mahabharat: BJP MP

Amid attack by the opposition over the state of the countrys economy, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said in the Lok Sabha on Monday that Gross Domestic Product GDP has no relevance and it should not be treated as Bible, Ramayan and Mahabharat. Par...

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 1.62 times on first day of bidding

The initial public offering IPO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank was subscribed 1.62 times on the first day of bidding on Monday. The IPO received bids for 20,14,25,600 shares against the total issue size of 12,39,58,333 shares, translating in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019